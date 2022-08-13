A fire destroyed two travel trailers and a pair of sheds Friday morning, according to the Rural Metro Fire Department.
A fire destroyed two travel trailers and a pair of sheds Friday morning, according to the Rural Metro Fire Department.
The fire, which was endangering a home, was reported at approximately 11 a.m.in the area of Riverside Dr and Hope Ave.
Upon arrival firefighters immediately deployed hose lines and began extinguishing the fire and protecting the nearby home.
No injuries were reported, and firefighters remained on scene to ensure no hidden fire remained.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Charly McMurdie, a spokesperson for the Yuma Chapter of the American Red Cross, said two volunteers were sent to the scene to provide immediate assistance to the occupants of the travel trailers.
Rural Metro firefighters also responded to a report of a large fire in a backyard in the area of Sun Street and Avenue C during Thursday night’s storm.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they found heavy smoke showing from the backyard, and debris on the roof of the main home on fire.
Firefighters quickly deployed hose lines and extinguished the fire burning the roof of the home.
They then moved to the backyard where they found multiple piles of brush and palm trees burning next to a guest house, which was also on fire.
After the guest house fires were extinguished firefighters went inside to ensure it was completely out.
Both structures sustained minimal damage from the fires and there were no reports of any injuries.
Firefighters also remained on scene throughout the night extinguishing the remaining brush and tree fires.
The Somerton Cocopah Fire Department was also called for mutual assistance.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.
