Firefighters from the Rural Metro Fire Department quickly extinguished a fire in a detached garage early Thursday morning.
Capt. Kristi Rivera said that at about 4:30 a.m. firefighters were dispatched to a report of a fire at a residence at the corner of Ironwood and 48th Street in the Foothills
When firefighters arrived on scene, they found small amounts of smoke coming from the garage, which had been used as a workshop and laundry area.
“We didn’t think it was a fire initially,” Rivera said. “Once we opened the garage, it was burning heavily on the inside.”
A hose was then immediately stretched to the garage and the flames were quickly extinguished. The garage and it’s contents, however, were completely destroyed.
Rivera added that the house was not endangered and there were no injuries.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
Rural Metro firefighters also responded to a kitchen fire at a separate location later in the day, according to Rivera.
