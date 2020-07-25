Yuma’s Rural/Metro Fire Department is sending six medically trained firefighters to Texas as part of a deployment by Global Medical Response (GMR), to help cities most impacted by the coronavirus.
Chief Tim Soule said the firefighters left Yuma on a 2:30 p.m. flight out of Yuma Regional Airport.
While he was not allowed to disclose a specific location, Chief Soule said the deployment is similar to one earlier this year in which Rural Metro sent personnel to California, New York and New Jersey.
“They will be primarily supporting local agencies to maintain emergency medical services,” Chief Soule said. “We are there as resources for them to use as they see fit.”
While there is no timetable as to when the firefighters will return, Chief Soule said the deployment could last up to 30 days.
“There is nothing definitive, it may run longer,” Chief Soule said.
Texas hit a record-high average of daily deaths from the coronavirus Thursday, reporting nearly 138 additional deaths based on a seven-day average.
According to data from Johns Hopkins University, there are 369,626 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 4,717 deaths. There have also been 203,826 reported recoveries.