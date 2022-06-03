Firefighters from the Rural Metro Fire Department responded to a residential fire Thursday morning.
The fire was reported at approximately 8:30 a.m. at a home in the area of Avenue B 1/2 and Lorenza Street.
Upon arrival, firefighters found a home with heavy smoke coming from the front window.
Firefighters immediately made entry into the home and found the interior full of smoke, with the main portion of the fire being in the living room.
The fire was quickly extinguished, and firefighters searched the rest of the home to make sure that it did not spread.
They then ventilated the home to clear out all of the smoke.
The occupants of the home were able to safely evacuate before firefighters arrived and no injuries were reported.
The Red Cross was called to assist the residents and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
