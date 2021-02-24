Firefighters from the Rural Metro Fire Department put out a fire at an unoccupied house early Tuesday morning.
The fire was reported at approximately 5:20 a.m. with firefighters responding to a home in the area of E 49th Lane and S. Ironwood Drive.
When firefighters on scene flames were visible coming out of the house.
Fire Chief Tim Soule said the fire was extinguished and did not spread to any of the surrounding properties.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.