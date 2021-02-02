Firefighters from the Rural Metro Fire Department responded to a report of a trailer on fire in the 3000 block of W. 8th Street Sunday evening.
Fire Chief Tim Soule said the fire was reported at approximately 8:17 p.m. and when firefighters arrived on scene they found a fifth-wheel trailer with flames visible inside.
“The occupant was awoken by the smell of smoke,” Chief Soule said. “She quickly notified us and we were able to get on scene and knock down the fire.”
Chief Soule added that the fire had begun to vent from the trailer and catch nearby trees on fire. Several surrounding trailers, as well as a vehicle parked next to it, were also endangered.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, containing it to the trailer where it started.
There were no reports of any other damage or injuries. The Red Cross was also notified to assist a displaced resident.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.