Firefighters from the Rural Metro Fire Department responded to reports of multiple structures on fire Friday afternoon in the area of East 43rd Street and South Linda Lane in the Foothills.
According to Fire Chief Melissa Hilpert, when firefighters arrived on scene, they found a double-wide mobile home and several vehicles engulfed in flames.
“It was a pretty nasty fire,” Hilpert said. “Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to additional homes.”
While the fire was contained within 10 minutes, Chief Hilpert said firefighters remained on scene for several more hours doing overhaul and clean-up.
She added that there were no reports of any injuries, and the occupants of the mobile home were able to safely evacuate prior to firefighter’s arrival on scene.
The City of Yuma Fire Department also provided mutual aid assistance during the fire.
The cause of the fire is also still under investigation.
Rural Metro firefighters also responded to a small kitchen fire at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
