Rural Metro firefighters responded to a report of a fire at the Best Western Hotel in the Foothills early Sunday morning.
The fire was reported at approximately 1 a.m. and when firefighters arrived at the hotel, located at 10731 E. South Frontage Road, the fire alarms were sounding and guests were evacuating.
Firefighters found a small fire inside the hotel’s laundry area and quickly extinguished it. However, there was a significant amount of smoke inside the hotel.
The inside of the hotel was ventilated, and firefighters remained on scene for several hours to ensure no smoke or fire remained, and that no harmful gases were inside the building.
The building was cleared of smoke and guests were able to return to their rooms.
On Saturday, at approximately 9:30 a.m. Rural Metro firefighters were called to the area of the Levee Road near the Paradise Casino for a report of a tractor on fire.
Upon arrival, firefighters found a tractor fully involved in flames in the middle of a field.
Firefighters quickly deployed hose lines and extinguished the fire and stayed on scene to ensure no hidden fire remained.
No injuries were reported.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854.