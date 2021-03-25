Last year will definitely go down as one of the busiest and most challenging in recent memory for the Rural Metro Fire Department in Yuma County, which responded to 14,660 incidents, a 14.6 percent increase over the previous year.
Fire Chief Tim Soule concluded his 2019 annual report saying 2020 would be an exciting year for the department and the community. Little did he know, however, that a global pandemic and historic weather events lay ahead.
From Jan. 1, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2020, Rural Metro responded to 13,084 calls for medical assistance, 420 structure fires and 217 brush fires, including one in April at a lagoon in the vicinity of Martinez Lake that scorched about three acres and destroyed several travel-trailers before firefighters from four agencies stopped its spread and eventually were able to extinguish it.
In February 2020 a wind-driven brush fire burned approximately 25 acres near the Hidden Shores Resort, but only caused minimal damage to one home.
Rural Metro firefighters also responded to 870 other incidents, including rescuing a 50 pound pit bull mix dog trapped in a canal in the area of Avenue 6E next to the levee in July, as well as 45 requests for mutual aid.
The department also deployed at least 10 individuals to several states in 2020, such as New York, California, Louisiana, Texas and Oregon to provide assistance and relief from COVID-19, natural disasters and wildfires.
A breakdown of the calls shows that Rural Metro Fire Station 1, located at 2029 S. Arizona Ave., had a total of 4,070 responses, of which 45 were fire related and another 4,045 being medical.
Rural Metro Fire Station 2, located at 10820 S. Hensley Blvd., had 228 fire related responses and 2,869 medical calls for a total of 3,097 total responses.
Station 3, located at 3007 S. Avenue B, responded to 2,386 medical calls while Station 5 had 1,907 responses, with 1,819 being medical and 88 for fires. It is located at 3630 W. 8th Street.
As for Rural Metro’s other two stations, Fire Station 8, at 15865 S Avenue A in Somerton, had a total of 542 responses, 109 of which were for fires and 433 that were medical related. Fire Station 10, located at 13157 E 44th St., had 2,658 responses with 2,543 being medical and 124 for fires.
Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic the company also had to make some modifications that allowed it to continue conducting fire inspections of schools, daycares and nursing homes, as well as business inspections, public safety education events and safety-drills for high-hazard occupancies.
Rural Metro also assisted Yuma County with plan reviews, project assessments and other projects.
There are a total of 651 commercial properties in Yuma County. Due to the ongoing pandemic, inspections were prioritized with a focus on restaurants with hoods, assembly occupancies and operations known to have hazardous materials.
In 2020, Engine companies inspected 256 commercial buildings, while the Fire Marshal performed 64 annual inspections and 13 annual inspections crews requested assistance with.
Other inspections included; 32 childcares, 28 sprinkler inspections, 13 final inspections, 11 adult care or nursing homes, 6 fire alarm finals, 3 commercial hood finals, 3 high hazard inspections and 1 school.
Fire Marshal Cori Schultz also conducted 5 CPR classes, 5 fire extinguisher classes, 6 Knox Box installations, 38 smoke alarm installs, 9 mobile food cart inspections, 22 plan reviews and 50 Project Assessments with Yuma County.
A total of 54 fire hazards and complaints were responded to and 13 fire investigations were performed.
“I want to take the opportunity to say how humbled and honored I am to have the opportunity to work with such dedicated and highly capable men and women, who provide exceptional service to the residents and visitors of Unincorporated Yuma County, Chief Soule wrote in his 2020 year end annual report.
Despite the adversity the company faced, Rural Metro achieved several major goals, one of which being upgrading its Emergency Communications Center, both in the facilities and the software used to dispatch emergency resources.
Soule also wrote that the company’s strategic objectives for 2021 include a needs assessment of the Fortuna/Foothills area, specifically looking at the need for additional staffing, developing a long-term plan for new facilities and the purchase of an aerial apparatus/ladder truck.
Rural Metro also gave back to the Yuma Community in 2020 by participating in numerous charity events such as the Turkey Drive, Coat Drive, Shop With a Hero and hosting numerous blood drives for the American Red Cross. The company also adopted a family in need for Christmas.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.