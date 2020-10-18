This week, school districts across the nation, including Yuma School District One and Yuma Union High School District, will observe National School Bus Safety Week.
Sponsored by the National Association for Pupil Transportation (NAPT), National School Bus Safety Week dates back to the 1960s and was developed to educate students on how to safely get on and off the bus.
For the Yuma Schools Transportation Center (YSTC), housed by the Yuma Educational Transportation Consortium shared by District One and YUHSD, prioritizing school bus safety is an “ongoing effort” year-round.
“One of the most important things we emphasize with other people’s children is their safety,” said Director of Transportation Ron Schepers. “Buses are big, they’re heavy, they’ve got a lot of blind spots around them – things that children don’t always recognize because they see things differently than adults. So they do need to get educated on how to stay safe in different environments.”
And this year, “staying safe” has a dualistic meaning, owing to COVID-19 and the resulting protocols implemented across the consortium’s 180-bus fleet.
A face mask advisory is posted on the door of each bus; without one, students aren’t able to ride. But Schepers reported that the consortium has experienced very few problems with compliance.
“The thing that we were worried about what students and the face masks (and) what that impact would be on the bus when you’ve got one driver managing everybody that’s on the bus that day,” he said. “So far, we haven’t had a lot of major issues with that. Sometimes the students will forget, we’ll remind them and they’ll put it back on.”
When boarding the bus, students are seated back-to-front and disembark front-to-back to prevent mass crowding in the aisles.
Between groups of students, staff disinfect high-touch surfaces like the seats and bus railing. Each bus gets a “deep clean” at the end of the day, employing the use of electrostatic sprayers to ward off any lingering germs.
“It’s going just as planned,” Schepers said. “The way they’re limiting the amount of students in schools has a direct relation on the amount of students that are riding the bus; it’s reduced the numbers on the bus to help with our distancing efforts we have there, just because we’re transporting less kids every day in this hybrid model. Between that and our disinfecting and cleaning practices that we have put into place, I think it’s working very well.”
Most standard school buses have 26 seats, each of which can hold two or three students, depending on the age group being transported. This year, to allow for social distancing, YSTC buses are seating one student per seat as often as possible and feasible.
“Our plan is that, as much as feasible, we will transport no more than one student per seat,” Schepers said. “There may be times when students have to sit together, and we’ll pair siblings together or cohorts at the same bus stop together if we have to, but the maximum amount of students we want to shoot for is one student per seat.”
According to Schepers, because of the district’s hybrid learning models, which bring students to school in A-L and M-Z cohorts, these social distancing measures have not increased the number of runs bus drivers do each day – but if the measures are still in place when the districts resume learning in a traditional format, some additional routes will be incorporated to accommodate that. “We haven’t crossed that bridge yet, we don’t know what that’s going to look like at this point,” said Schepers. “But right now we haven’t had to add any additional buses or services on because of the hybrid model that’s going on in the schools.”
SAFETY AT THE FOREFRONT
Between District One and YUHSD, the consortium’s fleet covers between two and two-and-half million miles each year, transporting an average of 5,000 students per day in a “normal” school year.
Throughout the year, YSTC bus drivers and monitors (formerly referred to as “bus aides”) undergo around 20 hours of formal training, in addition to informal training sessions that occur as a need or issue arises. Last school year, all of the drivers and monitors also participated in a crisis intervention training to gain knowledge on how to keep students safe in the event that a crisis occurs on board.
According to Schepers, for bus drivers and monitors, student safety is never a second thought – it is ingrained in every part of what they do day-to-day.
“When it comes to student safety and the efforts for that, it’s what we do so often that it just kind of comes second hand sometimes,” Schepers said. “When we make decisions for things, regardless of what those decisions are, the thought of student safety is one of the criteria that we use. Our mission statement is to safely and efficiently transport our passengers where they need to go when they need to be there. That’s what we base our activities on.”
Schepers noted that, due to the rigorous criteria they’re required to meet before transporting students, school bus drivers are some of the highest-trained motorists on the road.
“It’s vitally important, because we are transporting people’s children, so we do want to maintain and have the highest standards that we can for our driver’s training and our bus maintenance,” Schepers said. “The (Arizona) Department of Public Safety does require a specific number of training hours to become a bus driver, and every 24 months there’s a certain amount of training that needs to happen in order to continue to be a school bus driver. People need to know that when they see a yellow school bus, we’re all meeting the same strict standards.”
According to Schepers, there’s a lot more to school bus fleets than pick-ups and drop-offs.
Every year, the Arizona Department of Public Safety conducts a thorough inspection of every YSTC bus to re-certify them for the next school year.
“That’s a really extensive inspection – they’re looking for everything on that bus to be safe and operational when they come to inspect it,” Schepers said. “So there’s a really high emphasis on bus maintenance and repairs here. Another thing parents maybe don’t think of a lot is there’s a lot of organization that goes into creating routes and running routes and timing the routes. That all gets handled, taken care of (and) updated on a daily basis by our routing team. And with our dispatch crew – every time a bus is on the road there’s communication between our office and the bus continuously.”
As with many aspects of education, prioritizing is a group effort, Schepers said.
“Your administrators in your school system work together because they’re all about educating kids, they’re not in competition with each other – and that same kind of thing happens in the school bus industry,” he said. “We’re all here to provide a service and we help each other and it ends up being a community where you’re working together whether you work in the same place or not. A bus driver from here can go talk to a bus driver from Goodyear and all of a sudden, they’ve got a connection.”
According to Schepers, YSTC is currently in need of about 20 new bus drivers. Applications are accessible online at www.yuma.org/Employment under “Job Openings.” Applicants are encouraged to contact the YSTC office at 928-502-8840 with any questions they may have about the process.