In the wake of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, anxieties over school safety have risen to the forefront of American consciousness this past week. The Yuma Sun spoke recently with Crane School District, Yuma School District One and Yuma Union High School District to seek answers to questions regarding school safety.
CRANE SCHOOL DISTRICT
“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the families of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas who experienced unimaginable violence on May 24th,” provided Crane in a statement published on May 25. “To those of us who are parents, it awakens the most deep-seated fear of losing our children to senseless violence. To all of us who work in education, it brings to the forefront once again that our profession has inexplicably become linked with active threat drills and campus safety protocols.”
Superintendent Laurie Doering explained that student and staff safety remains the district’s top priority. As violence within national public schools has grown, the district’s emphasis in addressing safety vulnerabilities has increased. These measures include:
- The replacement of existing classroom door hardware with hardware that would allow the classroom door to be locked from inside the classroom. The district’s expectation is for all classroom doors to remain locked during the instructional day in order to prevent unauthorized access. This is the result of a 2014 bond measure election that was approved by district residents.
- As part of that same measure, improvements were made to the perimeter fencing at a number of schools, adding appropriate exit hardware so that gates can remain locked during the school day yet accessible for quick evacuations.
- As renovations have been made across the district, ballistic glass has been included to reduce the opportunities for unauthorized window access to school buildings.
- Approved by district residents in November 2018, the District Additional Assistance Override, or capital override, program includes the phased installation of a video surveillance system (CCTV), remote door access, one-button lockdown emergency notification system, and the integration of other systems across all district schools. The primary function of this system is to immediately notify law enforcement of a lockdown, automatically lock exterior doors, alert those inside and outside of the building to initiate lockdown procedures, signal flashing strobes, display messages on computers and notify district officials and the parent community, in just a few seconds. The system continues to be tested and refined in collaboration with other agency partners of the district.
- Since the approval of that initiative, the District entered into discussions with the City of Yuma and the Yuma Police Department (YPD) to permit YPD personnel to access some, or all, of the installed security platforms to enhance the city’s response to an emergency. Permitting access to these same systems equips the responding officers with first-hand knowledge of what to expect when they arrive at a school, and what resources may be necessary to be deployed to address the circumstance. A security grant funded a command center so that the district may more easily support and assist incident commanders as they respond to a potential threat.
- In 2019, the district provided the transportation department with tactics and strategies that could be utilized to delay or disable an active threat on a school bus. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) also funded a team comprised of district personnel and representatives from the Yuma Police Department and the Yuma Fire Department to attend the Emergency Management Institute and the Multi-Hazard Emergency Planning for Schools course to provide the team with knowledge, skills and tools needed to review, enhance and sustain an all threats/hazards school emergency operations plan (EOP).
- Through an Intergovernmental Agreement with the City of Yuma and the Yuma Police Department, a school resource officer (SRO) is assigned to service both Crane and Centennial Middle Schools. An SRO is a sworn law enforcement officer who provides an enforcement presence on campus and takes police action as needed.
- All Crane schools have perimeter fencing, and the district has systematically worked to create single points of entry and visitor vestibules where access beyond the front office is not available to unauthorized personnel.
On that last point, Doering pointed out that the minimum school facility guidelines found in Arizona Administrative Code (R7-6-205(E)) state that “[a] school site provides adequate security if there is a fenced or walled, outdoor, play or physical education area for preschool students with disabilities and students in kindergarten through grade six.”
However, Crane feels more can be done in this regard.
“We feel that in today’s current climate, the minimum standards should be increased beyond just a physical barrier, and, through community support, we have introduced and implemented systems and strategies that exceed the minimum school facility guidelines,” Doering said. “We remain diligent in our efforts to keep unauthorized individuals from accessing the campus beyond the reception space of each campus.”
Additionally, she shared that Crane’s initiatives are diversely geared.
“We feel that the steps that we’ve made in the area of school safety are reflective of this,” said Doering. “In addition to the physical elements that we’ve implemented, the district has sponsored community and student forums with nationally-recognized experts in the areas of school safety to help our district community become more prepared in its response to acts of violence, specifically an active threat.”
The district also holds quarterly safety team meetings with partnership and participation with the Yuma Fire Department, the Yuma Police Department and the Yuma County Office of Emergency Management. With their collaboration, Crane ensures that its first responders are familiar with the district’s sites, safety protocols, initiatives and can act quickly with knowledge.
Tabletop exercises are conducted annually with district personnel to test a portion of the district’s emergency response plan. The district also actively participates in the western Arizona meetings of the Arizona School Safety Consortium that occur three times a year for, primarily, Yuma County schools.
Routine fire and lockdown drills are conducted in the schools. And large-scale exercises are also held. Since 2009, initially through the Readiness and Emergency Management for Schools (REMS) grant and with community help, Crane has collaborated with YPD, YFD, the Yuma County Office of Emergency Management and the Arizona Department of Education, to test its abilities to safely evacuate a campus and reunify students with their appropriate parent or guardian.
Other educational and preventative measures have also included hosting individuals from the Arizona Attorney General’s Office to speak about opioid awareness and prevention, and through a visitor management system, working to ensure that only individuals who are authorized to have contact with students are admitted into the school through a search of the national sex offender registry.
YUMA SCHOOL DISTRICT ONE
“The shooting at Robb Elementary School was a devastating tragedy,” provided District One in a written statement. “District One is heartbroken for the families affected by the senseless act of violence in Uvalde, TX. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims’ families and with the entire Uvalde community.”
Providing support locally, District One affirmed that the safety of students and staff are the district’s top priority as “a safe and healthy learning environment is essential for the success of our students.” Some measures the district has taken to support this include:
- The establishment of a District Emergency Response Team. This team is a committee of department representatives who meet regularly to evaluate and improve safety-related policies and procedures for schools and work sites. The team evaluates emergency operations procedures, campus signage for emergency personnel, essential supplies, communication procedures and more. District One finds that this continuous evaluation and improvement better prepares the district to immediately and effectively respond to emergency situations.
- A partnership with YPD, an active membership with the Arizona School Safety Consortium and frequent collaboration with fellow Arizona school districts. Through these, District One prioritizes effective emergency response procedures.
- All District One schools have fenced perimeters that remain locked during school hours when students are on campus.
- Front office staff permit visitors to enter through the use of a buzzer.
- Through the district’s valued partnership with YPD, all five District One middle schools have a dedicated SRO assigned to each campus.
YUMA UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT
“[The Uvalde shooting is] very tragic,” said Superintendent Gina Thompson. “I would be remiss not to say that it makes us have to work even harder together as a community to keep our schools safe. Nobody ever anticipates it’s going to happen in their community, and valuing our students, hearing their voices, looking at all of the research about mental health, relationship building and strong communities – it just gives me a lot of pause that we have to find ways to just keep getting better. I think Yuma County and our school district have so many things that we’ve done together and we just can’t stop. And we can’t become jaded or arrogant. I don’t want these losses to go for nothing. Not only do we feel them, but we must use them to become a stronger, better place.”
Thompson stated that safety and security are a top priority for the district as maintaining the daily operations of each campus is much like running a small city. In order to achieve a good teaching and learning environment, safety is a must. Some measures that have been taken to accomplish this at YUHSD include:
- The establishment of an emergency operation plan. District administrators have been trained through county management for handling all sorts of emergencies–from earthquakes to shootings. The district also participates with The Trust, its insurance provider, and the Arizona School Safety Consortium in providing tabletop exercises.
- Security guards are present on every campus and communicate directly with administrators through walkie-talkies.
- Perimeter fencing is present on all campuses.
- Remodeled campuses have electronic lockdown systems.
- Each campus has a dedicated SRO, who is a fully accredited and equipped police officer.
Thompson said she is especially grateful for the district’s collaboration with the county’s police departments in establishing YUHSD’s SRO program.
“It’s unique to have a district in Arizona where every single campus has a school resource officer specifically for the purpose of law-related education and safety on campus,” she said. “And I’m really proud of that because originally, that was due to a grant. And after the grant ran out, Yuma Union High School District and Yuma Police Department worked together to come up with a way to continue with having those people employed and working on campuses.
“And at that time we only had three high schools: Yuma, Kofa and Cibola. We value it so much and thankfully, our partners value it so much that not only do we have an agreement with Yuma Police Department, we have an agreement with San Luis Police Department, and we’ve already had a reach out from Somerton Police Department so that we can be prepared with Somerton High School. And again, it’s not just about an officer being on campus. It’s about the law-related education and the relationships that are established between students and the police departments–and that really is a critical part of maintaining a positive, safe and orderly environment.”
Although the amount of funding does limit how many measures can be taken, Thompson noted that the district is continually working toward making strides in safety. Currently, YUHSD is seeking grants for safety glass in certain places.
“We’re lucky that we live in Yuma where people really do work together and value not only children but the school system,” she concluded. “So we do have a lot of partnerships and community events and their schools are for them to go and be the safest place. But when you have more students than adults, it really is a community that has to work together on any campus. And so the decades of work, based on research, building quality places, keeping quality places, running, managing them, but also valuing student voices: not one of them is any more important than the other. It all works together.”
(Editor’s Note: To read more from Superintendent Gina Thompson, check out her guest column on page A3 of today’s edition of the Yuma Sun.)