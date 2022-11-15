Thirteen segments of roads encompassing about 98 miles in Yuma County will be upgraded with wider pavement markings in an effort to make them safer.
Yuma County, through the Yuma Metropolitan Planning Organization, has been awarded $1.8 million in federal funds for the project.
During a five-year period ending Dec. 31, 2017, Yuma County experienced a total of 19 fatal and 15 suspected serious injury crashes in 13 of these roadway segments, a staff report noted.
The Arizona Department of Transportation determined that Yuma County’s request is eligible for Highway Safety Improvement Program funding for a “safety countermeasure,” which would include widening pavement markings from 4 inches to 6 inches on the 13 roadway segments.
The new pavement markings will be thermoplastic.
The county will receive part of the funding in fiscal year 2023 for the design phase and the rest in fiscal year 2025 for the construction of the project. There is no local match required for the design and construction of this project.
The Board of Supervisors approved an agreement with ADOT covering the construction, maintenance and financing of the HSIP Project.
This is one of four projects that were awarded to Yuma County during this round of HSIP applications. More intergovernmental agreements for the other project will follow shortly, staff said.
In other action, the supervisors approved construction plans for the Somerton Avenue and County 8th Street Streetlights and Signage Improvements Project and payment of $14,901 to APS for the cost of providing and installing new street lights.
This project comes after a citizen expressed concerns from this neighborhood with the safety of this location, especially after sunset, and asked for additional advance warning traffic control signs for the curved road.
The county analyzed the area and concluded that the nighttime crash numbers warranted streetlights, according to the Yuma County Street Lighting Warrants Policy adopted in 2018.
Staff hired JOL Enterprises, an electrical engineer firm, to complete the design for street lighting at this intersection, which has been completed. As part of this project, the county’s Department of Engineering prepared a plan to provide additional advance warning traffic control signs.
The supervisors also adopted a resolution establishing a “No Parking Area” on 28th Street from Avenue 10E to Avenida Compadres and Avenue 10E from 28th Street to Autumn Street.
A staff report noted that the Department of Engineering received a citizen’s concern regarding vehicles parking along the east leg of the 28th Street and Avenue 10E intersection.
The concern is that, due to the convenience and/or lack of parking at Sunrise Elementary School, parents park on the east side of the intersection and block the shoulder of the roadway. Students are then forced to walk on the street since the shoulder is blocked with vehicles, thus creating a hazardous situation for them with vehicular traffic, the report stated.
The intersection is an all-way stop intersection, with Yuma County having jurisdiction on the east and north legs. The City of Yuma has jurisdiction on the south and west legs. The speed limit on both streets is 25 miles per hour.
Avenue 10E is a 30-foot-wide roadway with an existing vertical curb and gutter on the east side, and 28th Street is 47 feet wide with an existing vertical curb and gutter on the north side. The south side of 28th Street has no curb and gutter. This allows vehicles to park on the shoulder area, the report said.
Staff evaluated the intersection and recommended that parking be prohibited on the north and south side of 28th Street from Avenue 10E to Avenida Compadres and the east side of Avenue 10E from 28th Street to Autumn Street.
This restricted parking will allow students to use the shoulder area to get to school and get back home without walking in the roadway, staff said.
The supervisors also adopted resolutions accepting the following streets and traffic signs into the county maintenance system: Yuma East Estates No. 9C-9D Subdivision, lots 680-705; Yuma East Estates No. 9E-9I Subdivision, lots 706-733; and El Rancho Encantado Phase 2B Subdivision, lots 140-196.
Stewart Title and Trust of Phoenix, developer of Yuma East Estates, and Five Management, developer of El Rancho Encantado, installed improvements and complied with the subdivision regulations. The county inspector inspected the improvements and found them acceptable and in compliance with county standards, according to a staff report.