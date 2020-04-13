On April 2, H.L. Suverkrup Elementary School Principal Trish Valentin challenged local schools to support healthcare providers by pooling their classrooms’ excess cleaning supplies and donating them to those manning the frontlines of COVID-19. The commission turned into the #GiveBack Challenge, and Salida del Sol Elementary School recently rose to the occasion.
In adherence to social distancing directives, Salida’s principal, Sheila Mendoza, left a flatbed cart in the hallway of the school and encouraged teachers to donate what they could when they stopped by their classrooms to pick up some personal items and students’ iPads.
Little by little, the items piled up. On Wednesday, the school donated around eight garbage bags full of soaps, sanitizers and cleaning wipes — many of which had recently been purchased by teachers to replenish their personal stock in Salida’s classrooms.
Shortly after accepting the challenge, Mendoza read in the Yuma Sun that Hospice of Yuma was in serious need of these items and immediately knew where the donations were going.
“We all have been touched with the service of Hospice of Yuma in some way, shape or form, and they are the ones that are seeing the most fragile patients right now,” she said. “We see what our healthcare providers are doing to keep everybody safe and the sacrifices that they are making like not even spending time with their own families so the rest of us can survive and be safe. In times like this you ask yourself, ‘How could I not help?’”
Mendoza urges any other school that’s up for the #GiveBack Challenge to give what they can, where they can — regardless of whether the school is part of the Crane School District or another.
“What I envisioned and hoped is that this would take off like the ice bucket challenge did a couple years ago as we support our healthcare providers,” she said.
For more information on the #GiveBack Challenge, visit the Crane School District Facebook page, @craneschools.