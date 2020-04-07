With its expansion to house fifth and sixth grade in the 2020-2021 academic year, Salida del Sol Elementary School has a number of new teaching positions available. To fill them, the school is hosting a virtual job fair April 14.
Interested teachers will need to complete the registration form accessible at https://forms.gle/gZHpYsqnQyWWtvMz6 and email a complete and current résumé to Crane School District Director of Human Resources Lupe Lewis at glewis@craneschools.org by April 12.
“It’s all of our normal job fair processes, we just have to do it virtually now,” said Lewis. “We’re making it as simple as possible—a résumé and registration form. We want to know, are they interested in teaching those grade levels that are strictly K-6? Anybody that is interested in that range is welcome to apply.”
Qualified candidates will be contacted to schedule an interview with the school’s principal or assistant principal via Zoom on April 14.
Another job fair event will be hosted by the district later this summer to fill positions on other Crane campuses, according to Lewis.