When life throws you one curveball after another, it can be hard to keep on going, but one student at Salida Del Sol Elementary shines as a beacon of hope as he persists in his dedication to academic and personal growth.
Peter Bravo, a fourth-grader, was recently selected as one of four students in the state of Arizona to speak at the HOPE Conference 2021. Organized by the Arizona Department of Education to provide development opportunities for educators of unique populations, the conference will include an Arizona Student Success Stories banquet where Bravo will have the chance to speak and share a poem he wrote.
Bravo’s poem, “I Am,” was an original identity poem that he wrote and shared in his class’s poetry café activity. His teacher, Delanie Rouff, shared the poem in her nomination for Bravo.
“I am nominating Peter because his journey is an inspiration to all who know him,” she wrote in her nomination. “When kids see that daily progress leads to ongoing success, they are inspired to continue on, despite the hardships of life. I want Peter to know that his dreams are attainable and that he is capable of achieving the best things in life through hard work and determination. Peter truly sees his future and has hope for a better life.”
Bravo’s poem sets its sight on the future. In one stanza, he wrote, “I am unique and strong. I understand my family cannot afford a new house. I say everything will get better once I’m a doctor. I dream to have a better life soon enough.”
Rouff noted that Bravo has dealt with a lot of obstacles. When he was in Kindergarten, he didn’t know English and spent his first two years at Salida Del Sol in the school’s English Language Learner (ELL) program.
He lives with his mother and grandmother as an only child. Recently, he’s dealt with the trauma of his mother having been in the hospital after a car accident where the other driver had been texting while driving. Bravo also had an aunt contract COVID, but he shared that she survived because she was vaccinated.
“I feel like my life is a mix of unluckiness and luckiness,” he said.
And indeed, despite these hardships, Bravo has excelled. By second grade, he tested out of the ELL program and speaks English fluently. In third grade, he was placed in the district’s Gowan Achievement Program (GAP). Rouff explained that the GAP gifted program “allows high-achieving, hard working students the opportunity to learn and experience things they otherwise would not have the ability to.”
In an interview with the Sun, Bravo shared that he hopes to learn many things in order to take care of his family as he grows older. He hopes to become a doctor to take care of them when they’re sick, but he also wants to be a chef and a mechanic so that he can meet all their needs.
“I want to have four jobs,” said Bravo.
The student worries a lot for his family. In his poem, he also shared that he sees how hard his mother works. He fears another accident or a trip to the hospital happening. But he deals with these anxieties by committing himself to learning what he can while young and he gives his family advice whenever he’s able. In turn, his family listens to his concerns and supports him.
Bravo finds additional support in his school. When he shared his poem at the poetry café in class, Principal Sheila Mendoza attended the activity to listen to the students and said that Bravo spoke with such heart.
“Everyone was back here in tears,” she said.
Rouff shared that she wanted to nominate him because she’s certain Bravo’s going far in life. In the interview, she expressed great pride for Bravo wanting to take care of his family and anyone else in need.
To kids looking to be more like him, Bravo said they should always look out for what their family is doing and to learn things while they’re young.
He feels his hard work so far has paid off. “I feel pretty proud of myself,” he said. “I hope I get more lucky.”
In acknowledgement of his hard work, Bravo will have the opportunity to visit Tucson with his family in December and speak at the HOPE conference before a large audience numbering in the hundreds.
But interested readers needn’t wait until then to see Bravo’s poem. To learn more, visit https://www.craneschools.org/apps/news/article/1519922.