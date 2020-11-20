In a press release Thursday afternoon, Crane School District announced the temporary closure of Salida del Sol Elementary School following a COVID-19 outbreak.
The situation is defined by the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) as “two or more laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases among students or staff with onsets within a 14-day period, who are epidemiologically linked, do not share a household, and were not identified as close contacts of each other in another setting during standard case investigation or contact tracing.”
According to the district, parents should expect to receive remote learning instructions from the school on Friday. The school will remain in a remote learning format until Jan. 4, though this target date is subject to change based on recommendations from the Yuma County Public Health Services District and Crane School District administration.
“We understand that our community may be curious to know additional details,” the district said. “Out of respect for our students and their families, and in alignment with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) privacy laws, we must maintain confidentiality.”
On-site support services for remote learning will be offered in accordance with Gov. Doug Ducey’s Executive Order 2020-41 until the school is able to reopen for in-person learning. Families in need of these services are encouraged to contact the school at 928-373-5605 or register online at https://forms.gle/psoRJmAccHNuhJASA.
“We encourage families to only use the service if absolutely necessary,” the district said, noting that transportation services will not be provided during the closure.
Curbside meals will be distributed at Salida del Sol from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. each weekday.
For school-specific questions, parents and guardians can contact their respective school offices by phone; this information is available at www.craneschools.org, as is the district’s mitigation plan for temporary school closures and other COVID-19 related topics.
In-person instruction will continue on all other Crane campuses. Informational updates will be released online via the district’s social media platforms as well as www.craneschools.org.