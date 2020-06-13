SAN LUIS, Ariz. -- City Hall and Comite de Bien Estar are looking at sharing the costs of paving a road next to a future city park on the city’s east side.
The park will be located on a 20-acre parcel split from a 40-acre tract that Comite originally acquired for a future residential subdivision.
Comite is a San Luis nonprofit organization that helps low- and medium-income families build homes through federally financed self-help housing programs. Under a previous agreement, Comite is selling the 20 acres to the city to allow for development of a municipal park that will serve residents of the Comite subdivision as well as those from around San Luis.
At a recent city council work session, city staff presented the council with four different design concepts for the new park, to be located on the south side of County 24th Street and the east side of 19th Avenue in San Luis.
Under a proposal, the city would contribute $130,000 toward construction of a new road, San Antonio Street, along the south side of the park.
The new road will serve both the park and Comite’s subdivision, and San Luis Mayor Gerardo Sanchez said it is appropriate for the city to share the cost of building and paving the new street.
His comments came after Tony Reyes, executive director of Comite, said during the session that his organization would be hard-pressed to absorb the full cost of the road work.
In three of the four design concepts, land would be set aside on the park site for a police and fire substation. San Luis officials said such a substation will be needed in the future to serve the city’s rapidly growing east side.
Three concepts include a pond, and all provide for athletic courts, a children’s playground, water fountain and area for special events.
Sanchez said the city is still looking at options for financing the purchase of 20 acres. Comite is selling the land to the city for $680,000, at the same per-acre price that it purchased the 40 acres from a private owner.