As part of an overarching goal to increase postsecondary attainment, the Arizona Board of Regents and the Governor’s Office of Education regularly issues a challenge to motivate seniors to complete their FAFSA applications for college. Known as the Arizona FAFSA Challenge, the initiative encourages schools to push their graduating students to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

For the 2022–2023 school year, the Arizona FAFSA Challenge was a fruitful one for the Yuma Union High School District: San Luis High School and Gila Ridge High School earned first place in two different categories.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you