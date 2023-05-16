As part of an overarching goal to increase postsecondary attainment, the Arizona Board of Regents and the Governor’s Office of Education regularly issues a challenge to motivate seniors to complete their FAFSA applications for college. Known as the Arizona FAFSA Challenge, the initiative encourages schools to push their graduating students to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.
For the 2022–2023 school year, the Arizona FAFSA Challenge was a fruitful one for the Yuma Union High School District: San Luis High School and Gila Ridge High School earned first place in two different categories.
Per YUHSD, San Luis received first place in the highest FAFSA overall completion rate among large schools in Arizona with 71% of the school’s seniors completing their FAFSA. The state’s average, by comparison, is at 34%. In the last four years, this year is the third time San Luis has brought home a state championship in the FAFSA competition.
“The planning that starts in July with Arizona Western College, teachers and staff is one of the reasons we are able to coordinate and do great things,” SLHS Guidance Director Cesar Castillo said. “It takes a team effort. Our administrators, teachers, counselors, students, Earn to Learn team members and migrant advisors all get things done to help our students thrive.”
Gila Ridge received first place in the most improved FAFSA completion rate compared to last year with an increase of 15%.
“This year the counseling office set a goal to help students prepare for postsecondary options and increase the number of students who complete their FAFSAs,” GRHS Guidance Director Anastasia Dawson said. “The dedicated staff of counselors, Next Steps Advisors and our support staff have helped Gila Ridge students navigate their next steps in life.”
For these accomplishments, San Luis and Gila Ridge will be receiving three new laptops for students as part of their FAFSA awards.
YUHSD’s press release noted that the overall experience for seniors typically involves meeting with counselors at least twice a year to discuss plans and pathways for after high school and to make connections with college, university and military representatives.
