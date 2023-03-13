SAN LUIS, Ariz. – A Yuma firm has won a $2.6 million contract for a paving project that will provide a second direct connection between the east and west sides of San Luis.
The San Luis City Council recently awarded the contract to Gutierriez Canales Engineering to pave County 24th Street between 10th Avenue and Avenue F-1/2.
Mayor Nieves Riedel described the project as one long-needed to ease congestion on Cesar Chavez Boulevard, at present the only road connecting the west side to the city’s rapidly growing east side.
“This is a project that has been delayed for a long time,” said Riedel, who took office in December. “As mayor and a resident, I thank the current council and the previous mayor and council who have worked on this for many years.”
The two-lane roadway will not only serve as a new east-west corridor, said Riedel, but will cut response times of police vehicles, fire trucks and ambulances traveling to emergencies on the east side.
Funding for the project comes from the Federal Highway Administration and from revenue raised by the state tax on fuel sales.
Gutierrez Canales Engineering is slated to begin the project within days.
The council also recently approved a contract with Nicklaus Engineering of Yuma to finalize design for improvements to the intersection of County 22nd Street and 4th Avenue, on the north side of San Luis. Improvements will include a system of traffic of lights and new turn lanes.
The intersection has been identified as one of the busiest for traffic in the city, particularly during the peak hours for travel to Mexico along Main Street.