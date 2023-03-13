SAN LUIS 1 (copy)

County 24th Street in San Luis will be paved to create a second corridor between the city’s east and west sides.

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – A Yuma firm has won a $2.6 million contract for a paving project that will provide a second direct connection between the east and west sides of San Luis.

The San Luis City Council recently awarded the contract to Gutierriez Canales Engineering to pave County 24th Street between 10th Avenue and Avenue F-1/2.

