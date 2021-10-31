SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The City Council here has opened the door for new residential development that could bring about thousands of new homes on more than 630 acres on the east side of San Luis.
In a move opposed by industrial developers, the council recently approved three major amendments to the city’s general plan, allowing for future homes on both sides of Avenue E and on the north and south sides of County 24th Street.
The changes allow the area, now zoned for commercial activity, to be developed as medium-density residential subdivisions.
One of the amendments was sought by Elizabeth Carpenter, David Loo and Moy Farming Company for 429.35 acres on the southeast corner of Avenue E and County 24th Street.
The second amendment was sought by the corporation Border Ranches II for 20 acres on the northeast corner of 20th Avenue and County 24-1/2 Street.
Seeking the third amendment was Riedel Holdings, for 180.9 acres on the southeast corner of County 23-1/2 Street and Avenue E, a parcel located near the city’s detention facility and the water treatment plant serving the east side.
San Luis Mayor Gerardo Sanchez sought to clarify that the council’s action did not give the go-ahead for residential development, only set the stage for it in the future.
“No development was approved, but we are talking about three future developments that will bring in over 4,000 homes,” he said. The land owners sought the amendments previously, Sanchez said, “but it was too soon to do it. Now we are ready to work with them.”
As he did so previously before the city Planning and Zoning Commission, Russ Jones, a developer in the Gary Magrino Industrial Park to the south of the parcels in question, urged rejection of the amendments. He raised concerns that future homes would bring about traffic congestion on Avenue E, the road now used by heavy trucks entering and leaving the county through the San Luis II commercial port of entry – a crossing he noted is becoming busier by the year.
“My problem is that there is no infrastructure plan to support the traffic that those developments will generate,” he told the council. “It’s premature to approve a development like that without knowing with assurance how that infrastructure is going to be paid for.”
The same concerns were raised by Buna George, executive director of the Greater Yuma Port Authority, which oversees the commercial crossing.
Just one of the three amendments, the one for 429.35 acres, would bring in 2,400 new homes, with an average of two vehicles apiece, she said.
The 4,800 additional vehicles, in turn, could create congestion along a commercial corridor through which $1 billion in commerce flows annually.
“I hope you take that in consideration,” George said. “Adding more traffic to the growing flow of the San Luis II Port of Entry cannot be considered intelligent planning.”
The council approved all three amendments by unanimous vote, even as city staff recommended against approval in at least one case.
Sanchez reiterated that the city has yet to approve a residential subdivision on any of the parcels, and said traffic studies will take place before any development is allowed to begin. He added that the city will create an improvement district in which developments will assume a portion of cost of infrastructure to serve new homes.
The mayor said the city has a pressing need for more housing, while the industrial park, served by Avenue E, is not expected to be filled by tenants in the short term.
A growing supply of residential land, Sanchez added, could also serve to contain or slow a rise in housing prices.
“We need a greater supply of housing. The prices of homes are too high. We need to try to lower them. We are speaking for three developments. There’s going to be competition, and that is what we want.”