MERRILL AVE
The city of San Luis plans to upgrade Merrill Avenue on the city’s west side.

 PHOTO BY CESAR NEYOY/BAJO EL SOL

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – San Luis hopes to use a combination of city and federal funds totaling more than $2.2 million to rebuild a westside street that one city official says is in “urgent” need of repair.

Merrill Avenue would be repaved in two phases, with the stretch between Los Oros and Nancy streets redone at a cost of a little more than $1.2 million.

