SAN LUIS, Ariz. – San Luis hopes to use a combination of city and federal funds totaling more than $2.2 million to rebuild a westside street that one city official says is in “urgent” need of repair.
Merrill Avenue would be repaved in two phases, with the stretch between Los Oros and Nancy streets redone at a cost of a little more than $1.2 million.
The city plans to put up $614,496 of its own money for the first phase, with the balance covered by funds from federal Community Development Block Grant that the city would seek from the state. The federal government allocates CDBG funds to the state, which then splits it up among cities and counties.
Merrill would be upgraded between Nancy and County 22nd streets in the second phase.
The city proposes to spend $602,254 of its own funds for the second phase, with the balance covered by $500,000 in CDBG money in a separate fund managed by the state.
In both phases Merrill would be repaved and widened to include a turn lane, and new sidewalks and curbs would be added along the roadway Improvements would also be made to underground water and sewer lines along the roadway.
The San Luis City Council approved earmarking city funds for the project at a recent session.
Owing to lack of funds in previous years, the city postponed work on Merrill Avenue, Assistant City Administrator Jenny Torres said.
“(Merrill Avenue) is a street with urgent need of improvement,” she told the council. “The street has (uneveness) in the pavement and is in bad condition. It’s a road that people use a lot to avoid traffic to Mexico on Main Street.”
CDBG funds are available for public works projects in low- and moderate-income communities to cover needed street and other public works projects.
Torres said the city has until mid-May to submit applications for the CDBG funding.