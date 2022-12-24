SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Art students at San Luis High School have shared their talents for the holiday celebration in Washington, D.C.
Students in the Art 2 class taught by Lorenia Gutierrez-Casaus created 19 ornaments that are hanging on one of the 58 smaller trees that surround the National Christmas Tree located in President’s Park next to the White House.
Each of the 58 trees represents one of the U.S. states, a U.S. territory or a school administered by the U.S. Bureau of Indian Education and U.S. Department of Defense Education Activity.
The National Park Service selected San Luis High School as the only Arizona school to create the ornaments for the tree that represents Arizona.
With a deadline of seven days, 65 students coated pieces of paper cut in the shapes of round ornaments with primer paint, painted them with acrylic colors and applied finishing touches with while pencils.
“It was very impressive to see that they were able to create ornaments in such a short period,” Gutierrez-Casaus said, adding that some of the students work on their decorations on their own time at home. “They really did an excellent job. I’m so proud of them.”
The students were required to depict in their ornaments themes or subjects reflecting Yuma County or Arizona, such as farms, agricultural harvests, desert landscapes, the flora and fauna of the state and Mexican folkloric dance.
One of the students, the teacher said, painted the San Francisco Peaks near Flagstaff.
“The ornament is cool because the student was able to get out of the area to paint something completely different but representative of Arizona,” Gutierrez-Casaus said.
“Another student painted three lemons held in a hand, to honor her father, who picked lemons,” Gutierrez-Casaus said.
“There’s another ornament that shows a coyote chasing a roadrunner, The student who did that ornament is a very humorous young man, so he created something personal (that reflects) him.”
The students seized on the opportunity to create the decorations.
“When I found out my ornament was selected, I told my family about it and we were all really happy and proud,” said Emily Oliveros, a sophomore in the class. “Making the ornament pushed me because I took it home and worked on it all night and I even worked on it when I was sick.”
Added sophomore Danely Ochoa: “I was very proud of myself and my work. I was very happy and excited. I was able to experience doing artwork for something big.”
Annually students from around the nation create ornaments for the trees in President’s Park as part of the America Celebrates program sponsored by the National Parks Service, U.S. Department of Education and National Parks Foundation.