SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Art students at San Luis High School have shared their talents for the holiday celebration in Washington, D.C.

Students in the Art 2 class taught by Lorenia Gutierrez-Casaus created 19 ornaments that are hanging on one of the 58 smaller trees that surround the National Christmas Tree located in President’s Park next to the White House.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you