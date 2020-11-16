A unanimous vote by the Yuma Union High School District governing board during its Nov. 4 meeting elevated San Luis High School Principal Lucky Arvizo to planning principal for the district’s new Somerton High School, slated to open in 2022.
Arvizo will share the title and responsibilities of co-principal with Robert Jankowski, formerly assistant principal of academics, until the Somerton campus is further along in the development process, the district said.
“It’s a great honor,” Arvizo said. “It’s a great opportunity. I’m excited, not only personally, but for the Somerton community. [The new high school] is obviously something they’ve been waiting for and they deserve it. I feel honored to be a part of it. I do have a lot of roots in Somerton; my dad was born and raised in Somerton and my grandfather, amongst other things in the 40s and 50s...was kind of like the police or sheriff there.”
According to YUHSD, Arvizo’s roots run deep within the district as well. A graduate of Yuma High School and athletic Hall of Famer, Arvizo went on to assume teaching, coaching and administrative roles at Cibola High School before transitioning to San Luis.
In the nearly two years Arvizo has served as San Luis’ principal, he has been instrumental in leading the south county high school to college-going rates that rank among the highest in Arizona.
“Building a school from the ground up is an incredible amount of work and learning,” said Superintendent Gina Thompson. “I didn’t build from the ground up, but was part of a massive reconstruction of Kofa (High School) and the lessons that I learned and the relationships I built have continued to be things that I value, but also helped me in informing future work. I know that Mr. Arvizo will take part in that as well.”
According to Thompson, Arvizo and Jankowski’s co-principalship is “a really important piece for the leadership of San Luis High School.”
“We continue to see amazing things come from San Luis High School students and staff, and that is not by accident,” she said. “We all know that it takes a team to make things happen. Mr. Jankowski has an excellent role model in Mr. Arvizo. They have an excellent team all together with the other assistant principals and the other leaders on campus.”
Jankowski, who has served at San Luis High School from the start of his 16-year career with YUHSD, also holds experience as a teacher, coach and administrator.
“As a co-principal, I’ve still got Mr. Arvizo for another year or two, so I can continue to rely on him and continue learning from him and grow my leadership skills around his,” Jankowski said. “I’ve really always focused on a student-centered mindset, so what’s the best decision with the students in mind. And (I) plan to continue to lead that way.”