SAN LUIS, Ariz. — Until now, this city has lacked an ordinance on the books prohibiting people from relieving themselves in public.
That changed on Wednesday when the San Luis City Council approved an ordinance making it a misdemeanor for people to urinate or defecate on city streets, alleys, sidewalks, in parks or other publicly or privately owned property where they can be seen by others.
In presenting the proposed ordinance to the council on Wednesday, Police Chief Richard Jessup said the problem is most frequently seen in the city’s downtown among homeless people or people who are intoxicated.
Because the city lacked the ordinance, police were powerless to cite or arrest them, he said.
San Luis officials say the problem may have been aggravated by the closure of the Amistad Park next to the border. Located on land the federal government previously donated to the city, the park has been closed to make way for future expansion of the San Luis I port of entry.
Vice Mayor Maria Cecilia Cruz suggested that city consider locating portable bathrooms in the downtown area, at least during the agricultural season when many workers come across the border to work in Yuma-area fields.
The new ordinance is scheduled to take effect next month.