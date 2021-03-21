SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Two soccer fields are slated to be completed in the next year in the first phase of development of a park that will serve the city’s rapidly growing east side.
The city has earmarked about $1 million for the initial phase, in which a water well will be dug, a drainage system installed and grassy areas planted at the 19.6-acre park site located on County 24th Street between 19th and 20th avenues.
Other work will include laying down gravel for temporary public parking and construction of a sidewalk along the park’s boundary with County 24th.
The first phase of the still-unnamed park is slated to be completed in a year.
“You can’t go wrong when you invest in the city, especially in this area that is of the fastest growth,” Mayor Gerardo Sanchez said during a recent public ceremony to kick off the work.
“For many years San Luis has had only one park, Joe Orduño Park, of only 9.5 acres,” he added. “Here we’re talking about 20 acres. But we’re not just talking about a park. We’re talking about a police substation and one for firefighters, plus a park where concerts and big events can be held.”
The land is part of a total of 40 acres acquired by the Comite de Bien Estar, a nonprofit housing organization in San Luis. The Comite, in turn, split and sold half the site to the city at the same per-acre price it paid the previous owner for the land.
Comite plans to develop a residential subdivision on the land it retains. The park will serve future residents of that development as well as those from around San Luis.
The city, meanwhile, is setting aside an acre on its half of the land to build the substations to be able to respond more quickly to crime, fires and other emergencies on the east side, where most new residential development is occurring.
Tony Reyes, executive director of the Comite, said he was both surprised and pleased with the speed with which the city has begun the project.
When all phases of work are completed, the park will include a baseball field, two basketball courts, a court for sand volleyball, an area for public entertaiment events, children’s playground, ramadas and an aquatics recreation area.
The work is slated to take place over five years, San Luis Parks and Recreation Director Louie Galaviz said, and the city will seek donations and sponsorships to cover a portion of the estimated cost of $10.3 million to develop and equip the park.