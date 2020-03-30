SAN LUIS, Ariz. — Work to repair a bridge on Cesar Chavez Boulevard could be completed by the end of this week, allowing the city to reopen a stretch of one of the city’s major roads that has been closed since January.
Eulogio Vera, the city’s outgoing public works director, told the San Luis City Council last week that the contractor for the project had finished applying seal to the newly poured concrete of the bridge, and that the company is scheduled to complete paving over the bridge Monday or Tuesday.
The bridge would then be ready for reopening by April 3, he said.
The stretch of Cesar Chavez between San Luis Plaza Drive and Hidalgo Avenue has been closed since January, when a water line embedded within the bridge’s concrete structure ruptured.
Although the detours were provided for motorists, the two-month delay in reopening the stretch has prompted numerous complaints by residents to City Hall. Formerly named Juan Sanchez Boulevard, Cesar Chavez is one of two major roads leading into and out of the city. It also connects the city’s east and west sides.
Vera said the reopening of the bridge had been delayed partly because special tubing needed for the waterline fix was not immediately available to the contractor. Also, he said, the ground around the bridge was left unstable by rains in recent weeks and had to be allowed to dry out.