SAN LUIS, Ariz. — Eight people have begun the process to appear on the ballot for San Luis City Council races in August.
Among those who have taken out petitions to gather nominating signatures from voters are the three incumbent council members whose terms end this year — Matias Rosales, Maria Cecilia Cruz and Gloria Torres.
Others who have taken out petitions are Olivia Jenkins, a former city employee, and resident Edgar Melendrez, both making their first run at city office. Also taking out petitions are Luis Cabrera, who ran for the council in 2014, and Nydia Mendenhall and Mark Concha, both council candidates in 2014. Concha last year also launched a recall effort against Mayor Gerardo Sanchez
Candidates have until April 6 to return their nominating petitions bearing signatures from registered voters in San Luis.
The petitions are returned to the city clerk’s office to validate that the candidate has gathered the required number of signatures.
The candidates will compete in the city’s primary election slated in August.