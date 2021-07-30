SAN LUIS, Ariz. – San Luis City Administrator Tadeo De La Hoya has been placed on administrative leave by the City Council for two weeks, while he and the city negotiate the terms of his separation from the city.
After meeting in a closed session, the council voted 4-3 to approve a separation agreement with De La Hoya, who has served as six years in his post on either an acting or permanent basis.
The council also named City Attorney Kay Macuil to assume De La Hoya’s duties until an acting city administrator can be named in the next two weeks.
“I am thankful to the community, to my family, to the employees of the city, to everyone who have always supported me,” De La Hoya said in an interview, adding that in his time in the post the city has played a “palpable role” in completing many projects of benefit to San Luis residents.
He said he knew from the time he became administrator that he might not retain the position for the long term, but he added: “I didn’t bring about any controversy; I believe we came up with solutions to many problems that had dragged on for years in the city, and I hope that whoever follows as administrator does the same.”
Vice Mayor Africa Luna-Carrasco and council members Luis Cabrera, Jose Ponce and Gloria Torres voted to place De La Hoya on administrative leave, pending a separation agreement.
Voting no were Mayor Gerardo Sanchez and council members Matias Rosales and Mario Buchanan Jr.
“We think the time has come for a change in the administration,” Cabrera said. “We are very thankful to Mr. De La Hoya for the work he has done, and all that remains is to negotiate a mutual agreement of separattion with a severance package.”
He added that the council will begin talks in the next two weeks to name an interim administrator, who will serve in the post while the city recruits candidates to fill the post permanently.
Sanchez said the move to remove De La Hoya came up abruptly.
“They told me about it two days ago,” the mayor said. “It was something that took me by surprise, and I am sure also Tadeo and the other council members. And that’s not the way things are done.”
He added: “It’s obvious they made their decision. They are four votes (in the majority), but I hope they have some plan in mind, because up to now I haven’t seen one.”
De La Hoya was named administrator in December 2016, after serving more than a year as interim administrator following the resignation of then-Adminstrator Robert Eads in 2015. De La Hoya had served as Eads’ assistant.
Previously, De La Hoya served as director of operations for City Hall and as director of operations for the San Luis Police Department.