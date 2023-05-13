The San Luis city council member accused of illegally collecting early ballots in the 2020 primary election pleaded guilty Thursday in a plea agreement with the Arizona Attorney General’s Office in which one charge against her was reduced and another dismissed.

Gloria Lopez Torres, who was elected to a four-year term in the same election the original charges against her stemmed from, did so during a change of plea hearing in Yuma County Superior Court.

