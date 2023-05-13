The San Luis city council member accused of illegally collecting early ballots in the 2020 primary election pleaded guilty Thursday in a plea agreement with the Arizona Attorney General’s Office in which one charge against her was reduced and another dismissed.
Gloria Lopez Torres, who was elected to a four-year term in the same election the original charges against her stemmed from, did so during a change of plea hearing in Yuma County Superior Court.
When asked by Superior Court Judge Claudia Gonzalez how she pleaded to one amended misdemeanor count of ballot abuse, Torres responded by saying, “guilty.”
Torres had been facing two felony counts of ballot abuse, but under the terms of her plea agreement one was reduced to a misdemeanor and the other dismissed.
Her plea offer also contains a stipulation that she be sentenced to a term of probation, with the level and length of time to be decided by the court.
She must also pay a $2,500 fine to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.
Torres said little throughout the hearing, just acknowledging Judge Gonzalez’s questions with “yes” when asked whether she had read and understood the plea agreement.
As with any plea offer, the stipulations are not binding on the court and the judge could choose not to accept them.
If that were to happen, Torres, who is represented by attorney Jorge Lozano, would have the opportunity to present it to another judge or withdraw from it and have her case proceed to trial.
Sentencing has been set for 1:30 p.m. on June 8.
Torres and Nadia Guadalupe Lizarraga-Mayorquin, who is also known as Nadia Buchanan, were both indicted on Oct. 3, 2022, by a state grand jury.
They are accused of collecting ballots from a third party and depositing them in a ballot box, which is in violation of the state’s 2016 “ballot harvesting” law. The incident allegedly occurred during the August 2020 primary election.
Under the law, only a family member, someone from their household or a caregiver of the voter can return an early ballot for them.
The investigation which led to the indictments was conducted by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office Special Investigations Section, Election Integrity Unit
During the investigation it was determined that Torres collected seven early-voting ballots from other people and Lizarraga-Mayorquin deposited them in a ballot box.
Lizarraga-Mayorquin was sentenced to 24 months of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $2,500 fine in March.