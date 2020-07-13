San Luis City Council plans widening of Cesar Chavez Boulevard

SAN LUIS, Ariz. -- Traffic growth is prompting the city to pursue widening of Cesar Chavez Boulevard, one of the city’s busiest roadways.
The San Luis City Council recently instructed the Economic Development and Public Works departments to begin negotiations to acquire rights-of-way and apply for grants to finance widening of the boulevard from two to four lanes between Escondido Street on the west side of the city and 10th Avenue on the east
The project would include improvements to entrances to the U.S. Post Office and the city’s Joe Orduno Park, creation of bike lanes, construction of sidewalks and installation of street lighting.
“For several years we have been trying to push ahead with this project,” Mayor Gerardo Sanchez said. “Widening Cesar Chavez Boulevard is something that has been needed for many years because of the traffic we have and because of the growth of the city to the east.”
Cesar Chavez, formerly known as Juan Sanchez Boulevard, links the city’s east and west sides. It also connects with State Route 195, linking San Luis and Yuma.
Sanchez said the widening project comes at a timely moment, given that the port of entry in downtown San Luis is planned for expansion to expedite the flow of traffic from Mexico.
To widen the roadway, the city will need to secure rights-of-way through a combination of state, federal and private land along the boulevard. The city also is looking at hiring a consultant in helping with what Economic Development Director Jenny Torres described as a complicated process of applying for grant funds from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s BUILD program to finance the project.
City officials hope to complete the work in phases through 2027.