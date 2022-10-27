This Halloween weekend, San Luis police officers will be out in force looking to detect, stop and arrest drivers who are impaired by alcohol or drugs.
They will also be conducting a (STEP) Traffic Enforcement Detail to promote safe and attentive driving.
As such, there will be additional officers patrolling the city’s streets beginning on Saturday, Oct. 29, continuing through Sunday, Oct. 30.
The objective of the traffic enforcement program is to reduce the number of vehicle collisions and the resulting injuries and fatalities through increased highly visible enforcement.
San Luis police officers will be focusing on occupant restraint, impaired driving, speeding enforcement and pedestrian safety.
Funding for these details is being provided through a grant awarded by the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
San Luis police would also like to remind everyone who drinks alcoholic beverages to have a designated driver and that it only takes a second or two to fasten a seatbelt and doing so could save your life.
As a reminder, violations of traffic laws are punishable by fines and possible jail time, depending on the offense.
Suspected DUI, reckless, and unsafe driving can be reported to the San Luis Police Department at (928) 341-3420 for non-emergencies, 911 for emergencies or 78-Crime at 782-7463 to remain anonymous.