SAN LUIS, Ariz. — The city council has extended by nearly three years the deadline for developers to complete a hotel and commercial complex under a development agreement that provides for a tax break for the project.
San Luis Commercial Holdings, LLC now has until Dec. 31, 2022, to complete the project, which also includes a restaurant, convenience store and gas station located on the northwest corner of Highway 95 and County 22nd Street.
The complex, with the unnamed hotel as its centerpiece, had been slated to be completed in January of this year. But the developers, Ross Wait and Andis Dimantis, told the council earlier this month that the project had stalled owing to trouble qualifying for financing under the federal government’s New Markets Tax Credit Program, which provides tax incentives for commercial development in low-income communities.
The developers now are seeking financing through the federal Opportunity Zone program, which also gives tax benefits to spur development in economically distressed areas.
Under the original development agreement approved with San Luis Commercial Holdings, the council committed to reducing the city sales tax levied on businesses in the complex from 4 to 2% over a 15-year period.
The council last week approved an amendment to agreement that extends the deadline. Under the agreement, the developers can begin receiving the sales tax break once a certificate of occupancy is issued allowing the businesses in the complex to operate.
The developers were not present at the council session, but Jenny Torres, the city’s economic development director, said the extension should provide enough time to finish the project.
“There are a lot of construction projects on the market,” she said, “and there is shortage of labor and materials. This gives them sufficient time to complete the project.”
She said the developers plan to acquire the land for the complex and the necessary construction permits this year. They expect to begin construction in January, finishing up in 18 months.
Some council member expressed concerns about whether the developers can meet that schedule, but Torres said she was confident they can.
“I feel comfortable. We discussed it with the city attorney and our finance director, and we feel confident. (The developers) have invested a lot of time and money in this project.”