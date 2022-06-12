SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The city council here is split over a proposal to discontinue health and dental insurance coverage and retirement benefits that council members receive from the city.
Councilman Jose Ponce is proposing ending the benefits, saying city government could save more than $125,000 annually.
“The majority of the council members have full-time work and health insurance with their jobs,” he said at a recent council work session at which he presented his idea.
“This could have savings for the city, and it’s a good way of demonstrating to the people that we are here to work for the community, not to receive freebees.”
The council did not act on the proposal, and some of its members spoke out against it.
But Ponce said he will continue pushing for its approval by the council. He said the savings could then be used to switch some part-time city employees to full-time status, making them, in turn, eligible for insurance and other benefits from the city.
But Mayor Gerardo Sanchez and Councilman Matias Rosales said the savings would not begin to cover the cost of making all 25 employees who are on part-time status full-time workers.
And given the time that council members dedicate to city government, Rosales added, the benefits they receive should be considered part of their fair compensation.
“For me, that is not a freebee,” Rosales told Ponce. “If you want to donate what is paid to you, you are welcome to do it.”
At present the mayor and six other council members receive a total of $209,853 in salary and benefits.
In an interview following the work session, Sanchez suggested Ponce’s proposal was politically motivated.
“My question is, why didn’t they talk about this before, why at election time are these proposals brought up?”
The terms of Ponce, Sanchez and council members Luis Cabrera. Africa Luna-Carrasco and Mario Buchanan Jr. expire this year. All but Luna-Carrasco have filed nominating petitions to seek new terms.
“I spend more than 40 hours (a week) on city business,” Sanchez said, “and what they pay me is not much. If he wants to donate his money, he can do it, and if he was bothered so much that they pay us those benefits, why didn’t he propose (discontinuing them) sooner?”
Ponce said he had long considered proposal and was waiting to be given the opportunity to put it on a council meeting agenda for discussion.