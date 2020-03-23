SAN LUIS, Ariz. — The San Luis City Council has approved the purchase of a 20-acre parcel on the city’s east side for a park to serve a rapidly growing part of the city.
By majority vote, the council agreed to purchase land that is part of a 40-acre parcel that the Comite de Bien Estar, a San Luis-based housing organization, is, in turn, purchasing from Border Ranches LLC.
The future park site is located south of County 24th Street, between Avenues E and F, and would provide recreational and athletic amenities for the east side, an area of rapid residential growth in recent years.
Under the purchase agreement, the city will pay the Comite de Bien Estar $34,000 per acre, or a total of $680,000 — the same per-acre price the Comite is paying.
The city will purchase the 20 acres from revenue from impact fee it charges on new developments.
Mayor Gerardo Sanchez said he expects the purchase to be completed this year. The next step would be to look at options for financing the development of the park.
“Right now that is key is (to guarantee the purchase) before (land) prices increase.”
Currently, the only park in San Luis with athletic courts and fields is Joe Orduño Park, located on eight acres of federal land the city leases.
Sanchez and other city officials say Joe Orduno is no longer sufficient by itself to handle the demand of a growing population for green spaces and recreational facilities.
“This new park is going to be city property,” Sanchez said. “We are not going to depend on renewing contracts with another government, and it will be almost three times bigger than Joe Orduño. It’s going to help us a lot.”
City Councilwoman Africa Luna-Carrasco voted against the purchase agreement.
“I don’t think we have the money (for the purchase), and if we had it, there be other priorities, like a police and fire substation,” she said. “It’s not that I don’t think the park is important, but I think that there are other priorities we should focus on.”
A year ago City Hall sought voter approval of what would have been the city’s first-ever property tax, which, among other things, would have funded a police and fire substation that would have served the east side. Voters rejected the tax.
Sanchez foresees the the land being turned over to the city this year, allowing for minimal improvements such as planting grass to take place immediately. The city would meanwhile work out a plan for financing other improvements that could end up exceeding $4 million.