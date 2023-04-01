SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The city council has turned down a proposal to appoint the justice of peace in south Yuma County to serve simultaneously as the San Luis municipal judge.
The council voted 4-3 to reject the proposal by Mayor Nieves Riedel to name Juan Manuel Guerrero to the post, with two council members saying they wanted a judge who could devote full time to the municipal court that handles traffic infractions and misdemeanor cases.
The vote came despite assurances by Guerrero that he would have no problem serving as both justice of the peace in Precinct 2 and as municipal judge.
State law allows a judge to preside simultaneously in a justice court and in a municipal court.
Riedel sought to appoint Guerrero to a two-year contract as municipal judge at an annual salary of $60,000, replacing Nohemy Echavarria, who resigned in January. Guerrero has been a Precinct 2 justice of the peace since 2015.
Riedel was joined by council members Javier Vargas and Tadeo De La Hoya in voting to name Guerrero as the new judge. Voting no were council members Maria Cecilia Cruz, Matias Rosales, Luis Cabrera and Gloria Torres.
“We need a full-time judge,” Torres said prior to the vote. “I don’t agree with him having two jobs. If he is full time here, will he have enough time in the other court?”
Guerrero told the council his position with the county court system occasionally requires him to handle cases in multiple courts.
“Let me clarify a misunderstanding everyone has,” he said. “I don’t know how you define a full-time position, because my position is that. But that doesn’t mean I have to be there at all times. There are times that I cover five courts at the same time.”
He added: “The position I have is elective, but the one I will have, if you approve it, is by appointment, which means that I will have all your confidence that I do everything to take the court where it should be. There are a lot of issues that need to be addressed in the court, and it’s clear that I am probably the only one who can fix things at this time.”
Vargas, noting that state law would allow Guerrero to serve in both positions simultaneously, said San Luis would not be the only city where a justice of the peace has also been a municipal judge.
In Somerton, Manuel Figueroa at one time served as justice of the peace and as that city’s municipal judge.
“If a person is qualified for that, I don’t think there should be any problem.”
Cabrera likewise voiced concerns about whether Guerrero could serve in both roles.
“We need something who will commit 100% to being in our court full time, not dividing himself between different courts. Mr. Guerrero is not completely committed to being our employee and we should consider other candidates as well.”