SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The city council has turned down a proposal to appoint the justice of peace in south Yuma County to serve simultaneously as the San Luis municipal judge.

The council voted 4-3 to reject the proposal by Mayor Nieves Riedel to name Juan Manuel Guerrero to the post, with two council members saying they wanted a judge who could devote full time to the municipal court that handles traffic infractions and misdemeanor cases.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you