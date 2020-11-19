SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Desert View Elementary School here has closed its doors through the end of this month owing to a coronavirus case among its staff and two possible cases among students.
The decision by the Gadsden Elementary School District to shutter Desert View comes on the heels of the closure of the district’s San Luis Pre School and San Luis High School amid what is being called a second surge of COVID-19.
The Gadsden district’s governing board had already voted to postpone in-person learning at all its schools until Jan. 18, but Desert View had remained open for 20 students who cannot access online learning at home and for six special education students.
Gadsden officials said those students may be able to return to the campus located at 1508 N. 10th Ave. as soon as Nov. 30, depending on the COVID-19 situation at that time.
Rosy Figueroa, director of health services for the Gadsden district, said the officials decided Tuesday to close the school as a measure to contain the spread of the virus.
One employee of Desert View tested positive for the coronavirus, Figueroa said, while two of the students who have been attending in-person classes may have been exposed to COVID-19 while off campus. The students are awaiting results from tests.
“We hope to have the results in two or three days from the families, and from there we will see what steps should be taken. For now the campus is closed as a precaution.”
Earlier this month, San Luis Pre School closed for a second time after one of its employees tested positive for the virus. It is scheduled to reopen Dec. 7.
San Luis High School reverted to all online instruction after six coronavirus cases surfaced on campus. The students are scheduled to return in phases for in-person learning beginning Nov. 30.
The Gadsden district said Desert View will continue to operate its carryout meal program for students.