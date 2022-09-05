SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Full-length and short films from here and other countries will be screened in the 11th annual San Luis Film Festival scheduled to take place Nov. 15-18.
The festival will again be hosted by the Cesar Chavez Cultural Center, 1015 N. Main St., after previously being staged as a drive-in event because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Films will be screened at 6 p.m. each day over four days. Admission will be free.
Antonio Carrillo, the founder of the festival, says he’s optimistic attendance for the event will rebound this year after having flagged during the pandemic.
“Before the pandemic, we were going up (in attendance), but the pandemic caused us to level off,” he said. “This is the first year we are doing everything normally. We don’t know what is going to happen in November, and we will follow any health rules that are in effect at the time, but as of now there are no restrictions.”
He said festival organizers have confirmed the screening at the festival of “Utama,” a 2022 film directed by Alejandro Loayza Grisi and a co-production from Bolivia, France and Uruguay.
The film follows an elderly Quechua couple from the Bolivian highlands who struggle against drought and the effects of climate change. It is in Spanish and the Quechua language with English subtitles.
Also confirmed for the festival is “Me Llamaban King Tiger,” a 2017 documentary film from Mexican director Angel Estada Soto. The film tells the story of Reies López Tijerina, who in the 1960s and 1970s led the fight by descendents of Mexican and Spanish settlers in New Mexico to regain their land rights. The documentary is in Spanish with English subtitles.
Yet to be confirmed are two other film screenings in the festival.
Nearly 200 short films have been submitted as entries for a short film competition held as part of the festival, Carrillo said.
Awards will be presented during the festival for what are judged as best short film, best actor, best director and best photography. Also presented will be a People’s Choice award, selected by vote of the public on Facebook.