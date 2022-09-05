SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Full-length and short films from here and other countries will be screened in the 11th annual San Luis Film Festival scheduled to take place Nov. 15-18.

The festival will again be hosted by the Cesar Chavez Cultural Center, 1015 N. Main St., after previously being staged as a drive-in event because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

