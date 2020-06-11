San Luis Fourth of July celebration goes virtual via Facebook, Instagram

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Efforts to contain COVID-19 are prompting this city to stage a virtual celebration of the nation’s birthday.
The San Luis City Council recently instructed the city’s parks and recreation department to proceed with preparations for a Fourth of July celebration featuring prerecorded musical entertainment and a live fireworks demonstration transmitted on Facebook and Instagram.
At a work session, the council gave Parks and Recreation Director Louie Galaviz the go-ahead for Backyard Freedom Celebration, a virtual event beginning at 9 p.m. on the Fourth. At 9:30 p.m. or shortly after, fireworks will be set off in Joe Orduño Park in a closed exhibition that will be transmitted live to the public.
In year’s past, the celebration drew tens of thousands of people from around Yuma County and neighboring Mexico to the park. The shindig routinely was selected as Best Event in The Best of South Yuma County, Bajo El Sol newspaper’s annual survey of readers’ favorite businesses and attractions in San Luis and Somerton.
The decision to have a virtual celebration comes after the city shuttered its parks and took other measures to limit the size of public gatherings, as part of an emergency declaration aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus.
“Since the month of March, when the city made its first declaration of emergency, we knew that we would have to make changes in the event,” said Angelica Roldan, assistant parks and recreation director. “But we also knew that it’s a celebration that cannot be passed up. So since then, we have been preparing a Plan B.”
Roldan said the bands selected to play for the Fourth will prerecord their performances at the Cesar Chavez Cultural Center in San Luis. The civic ceremony that traditionally opens the celebration will also be precorded there by Mayor Gerardo Sanchez and the council.
The council in April had authorized the parks and recreation department to contract with the El Gran Silencio to play live at the celebration. Now that the celebration will take place virtually, that band will not perform.
While the park will be closed, the fireworks show will be visible from afar to residents of San Luis and, depending on where they live, to people outside the city.
Roldan said event organizers also are inviting San Luis residents to submit photographs of their homes decorated for the Fourth of July for judging in a photo contest held as part of Backyard Freedom Celebration.
“We want to involve residents through this contest, for them to go out in the yard and enjoy themselves as a family and send us photos of their decorations,” she said.
The program for the celebration and rules for the contest will be posed on the Facebook pages of the city and of the parks and recreation department.
Roldan said the virtual celebration will serve as a model for any future celebrations that require social distancing.
“We want the community to continue gathering at celebrations and enjoying the events, but we also have to look out for everyone’s health and follow (Centers for Disease Control) recommendations,” she said. “We hope families from San Luis and other communities follow the event.”