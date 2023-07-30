SAN LUIS, Ariz. – San Luis City Hall is contributing a little more than $104,000 to three nonprofit organizations to help cover their costs of providing services in the city.
The city council recently voted to allocate $63,763 to the Greater Yuma Economic Development Corporation, another $30,000 to the PPEP Inc., and $13,630 to Arizona Western College’s Small Business Development Center.
The contribution to GYEDC, in the same amount given last year, goes for its efforts to lure industry and otherwise promote economic development in the area. The contribution to the PPEP Inc., a Tucson-based organization, will help cover its YouthBuild program, which helps high school dropouts earn their GED certificates and learn vocational skills. The Small Business Development Center provides counseling and other assistance to help people start up and operate businesses in the Arizona border city.
The council annually sets aside funds in new fiscal year budgets to provide financial contributions to organizations to defray their costs of providing services in San Luis. This year, however, the council held off awarding funds until some of the organizations provided detailed reports about how they have been using the money.
“In the case of PPEP, the funds were not (immediately) approved for reasons of fulfillment of its contract, which stated that those students served (in the YouthBuild) program should be residents of San Luis, but not all of them are,” Mayor Nieves Riedel said. “But the organization is giving a very important service to the community, giving the youths a second chance at education.”
The council ultimately agreed to modify the contract to include a clause allowing the program serve youths outside the city as well as within.
This marks the first time the city is providing a contribution to the Small Business Development Center.
“They are doing a fabulous job,” Riedel said. “They take businesses by the hand and guide them. Like the other organization they are providing services that we, as a municipal government, can’t provide.”