SAN LUIS, Ariz. – San Luis City Hall is contributing a little more than $104,000 to three nonprofit organizations to help cover their costs of providing services in the city.

The city council recently voted to allocate $63,763 to the Greater Yuma Economic Development Corporation, another $30,000 to the PPEP Inc., and $13,630 to Arizona Western College’s Small Business Development Center.

