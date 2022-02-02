San Luis growth will exceed Avenue E in 2022

SAN LUIS, Ariz – Housing development in the city will exceed Avenue E to the east in 2022, as the initial steps for the first project begin to become a reality.
On Dec. 21, the San Luis City Council approved a resolution establishing a development agreement with the firm Riedel Holdings, LLC., which would open the door to a housing development on 186.84 acres, located on the southwest part of the street. Located at County 23½ Street and Avenue E, plans include just over 40 acres for a shopping center, all in the new Los Mezquites subdivision.
The land is part of the more than 630 acres owned by three corporations, which the city council approved to rezone from industrial to residential and commercial use east of Avenue E in October.
Nieves Riedel, president of Riedel Holdings, announced that her plan is to develop 186 lots for housing and a shopping center on the corner of Avenue E and County 24th Street, all on the first phase of the subdivision.
“The city continues to grow in housing and there is a lot of demand for houses. I estimate that in four or five years the eastern part of San Luis will be larger than the western part of the city, and we are privileged to be part of that growth,” Riedel said.
After Comite de Bien Estar opened the development east of San Luis, on both sides of Avenue F, Riedel joined in that dynamic and now looms as the pioneer east of Avenue E.
Riedel added that her interest is not only in generating housing to meet the growing demand, but also in creating a shopping center and gas station, where businesses can provide the services or products that residents of the area need, and that currently only are available on the west side of the city.
“Since March our lots west of Avenue E were completed. That is a sign that we need to develop more land to cover housing needs, the city cannot have so many acres waiting to see if the industrial part is developed, that it still has a lot of land to the south,” she said.
The other developers with land east of Avenue E include Elizabeth Carpenter, David Loo and Moy Farming Company, LLC. Group and the Border Ranches II corporation.
The businesswoman said that the development to the east of Avenue E will help promote the opening of the San Luis II commercial port to the tourist crossing, taking into account that, when that checkpoint was built in 2010, there was a commitment that in 10 years would be done like this.
“When the commercial port was developed there was an understanding with the federal government that in 10 years it would also open to the general public. Even if they invest to expand the port to the west, it will never be enough, the only way is for the crossing to the east to open as well,” added Riedel.
As her land is adjacent to the federal Detention Center and the eastern sewage treatment plant, Riedel agreed to build a fence on the boundaries of the subdivision that adjoin those facilities.
In addition, she will donate five acres for the development of a park and will contribute part of it in the infrastructure that will serve the subdivision.