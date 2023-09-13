SAN LUIS – San Luis High School is being recognized yet again for its successes in supporting students. Following a recent spotlight presentation at a retreat for the Arizona State Board of Education, the Yuma Union High School District is reporting that SLHS is being featured in the Canopy Project.

The collective research project aims to help educators better understand how schools across the U.S. are innovating. It was launched in 2019 and represents a collaborative national effort to highlight equitable, student-centered innovation in K–12 education, per YUHSD.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

