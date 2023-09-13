SAN LUIS – San Luis High School is being recognized yet again for its successes in supporting students. Following a recent spotlight presentation at a retreat for the Arizona State Board of Education, the Yuma Union High School District is reporting that SLHS is being featured in the Canopy Project.
The collective research project aims to help educators better understand how schools across the U.S. are innovating. It was launched in 2019 and represents a collaborative national effort to highlight equitable, student-centered innovation in K–12 education, per YUHSD.
Data from the project is updated annually and now, the Center on Reinventing Public Education (CRPE) and Transcend are releasing their annual report featuring new and updated information about 251 innovative school designs – including San Luis’ emphasis in furthering students’ skills in their heritage language.
As part of that emphasis, SLHS offers a “Spanish for Fluent Speakers” course in addition to AP Spanish Language and AP Spanish Literature courses.
“San Luis was chosen due to the fact that we have implemented so many elements of Personalized, Competency-Based Learning (PCBL), which include student agency, student supports, pathways and pacing as well as a standards-based approach to assessment,” SLHS Principal Rob Jankowski said. “The implementation of a digital portfolio that empowers students to track their grades, set meaningful goals and engage in reflective practices to monitor and enhance their progress has been one of our standout innovations.”
According to YUHSD, Canopy’s report also highlights San Luis’ emphasis on growing their own by bringing back alumni to work at the school. Jankowski noted that approximately 75% of new hires at the school are alumni. The data portal and new report, “Dreaming and Designing the Future of Equitable, Student-centered Schools,” is available at www.canopyschools.org/research-2023.
“We are very honored to be a part of the Canopy project and hope that the success we have had at SLHS can be shared with other schools and districts,” Jankowski said. “We have that exact opportunity this October when a team from SLHS will be presenting at the Aurora Institute Symposium, which is the largest gathering of education innovators working to transform K-12 education. There will be lessons about education innovation from the field, and the latest research and policy to support education transformation.”
