Every New Year’s Day, London throws a parade with the help of over 10,000 performers representing its boroughs and countries across the globe. This coming 2022, San Luis High School’s award-winning marching band will be on television as part of the renowned parade – a 35-year-old tradition.
The Yuma Union High School District reports that San Luis High’s award-winning marching band will be recorded by a team of videographers from London New Year’s Day Parade (LNYDP) on the school’s soccer field.
YUHSD’s press release states that 74 students will be participating in renditions of “Conga” by Gloria Estefan and “24K Magic” by Bruno Mars.
“We feel honored to be one of six marching bands in the United States that will be a part of London’s New Year’s Day televised program,” SLHS Band Director Martin Peralta said.
The band was originally invited to perform at the LNYDP in person last year, but the parade was canceled due to COVID-19. Now that it is returning this coming New Year’s Day, San Luis High was asked to participate in a recorded performers segment of the celebration.
The opportunity has been met with great enthusiasm from the band. As SLHS senior Jose Valdez, who plays the trumpet in the band, said, “This is an exciting opportunity to share our talent with the rest of the world.”
