While campuses remain closed in response to COVID-19, San Luis High School demonstrated that success can be achieved and applauded from anywhere.
An award from the Governor’s Office of Education, Achieve60AZ and the Arizona Commission for Postsecondary Education recognizes the high school for leading the state in a competition monitoring FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) completion.
Between October 2019 and May 2020, 64% of San Luis’ senior class completed their FAFSA, building on past years’ consistency of being among Arizona’s top leaders in postsecondary enrollment. The high school’s participation in the FAFSA Challenge chronicles the fifth consecutive year that postsecondary enrollment has surpassed 60%.
“Congratulations on being awarded Arizona’s 2019-2020 MVP-Highest FAFSA Completion Rate champions,” FAFSA Challenge Project Manager Julie Sainz wrote in a letter to campus administration. “Thank you for going above and beyond to increase your school’s FAFSA completion rate and ensure more Arizona students are equipped to pursue postsecondary success.”
According to SLHS Director of Guidance Cesar Castillo, the feat was a team effort.
“First off, a huge thank you to our English teachers, who played a key role in winning the state championship this year,” Castillo said in a district press release. “They were instrumental in first helping out with the Federal Student IDs and moving forward with completing their FAFSA. I would like to thank our administration team for allowing the counseling team to bring in ideas and move forward with them. It has truly been a team effort and we are ready for the next challenge. There was also help from Omar Heredia and his team at Arizona Western College who provide assistance in our FAFSA Fiesta Night and throughout the school year. We want to wish the best to our cohort 2020 class.”
In addition to a personalized trophy and two laptops awarded to graduating seniors, SLHS will be recognized in the May 2020 Arizona FAFSA Challenge newsletter.
For more information on the Arizona FAFSA Challenge, visit fafsachallenge.az.gov.