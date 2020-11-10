Beginning Tuesday, San Luis High School will revert to a virtual learning format due to six positive cases within the campus, Yuma Union High School District announced in a press release.
Students whose last names begin with A-L are slated to return to campus for hybrid classes Nov. 30; students whose last names begin with M-Z are slated to return Dec. 2.
According to the district, the school’s nutrition department will distribute drive-thru breakfast and lunch services from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. However, the three-week closure will prevent the school from offering additional on-site services and suspends winter athletics practices and after-school activities.
YUHSD noted that COVID-19 is believed to be spread via contaminated air droplets from coughing and sneezing by an infected person. The district urges individuals to practice preventative measures like handwashing with soap and warm water for 20 seconds, avoiding sneezing or coughing into one’s hands or the air and avoiding excessively touching one’s eyes, nose and mouth.
“The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the regular seasonal influenza and include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath,” the district said.. “Some people with coronavirus have reported additional symptoms, such as a runny nose, sore throat, nausea, lethargy, lack of appetite, vomiting, and diarrhea. In some situations, the virus can develop into pneumonia.”