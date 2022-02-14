“We anticipate and prepare for the future of education,” says national nonprofit KnowledgeWorks. And with that anticipation comes the needed work of research and application.
One such research effort is the Robust and Equitable Measures to Inspire Quality Schools (REMIQS) project and Yuma County’s own San Luis High School will be part of the study.
According to a press release from Collaborative Communications, the REMIQS project will “uncover and make public the school features, practices, policies and procedures where resilient and historically marginalized groups graduate from high school and succeed in postsecondary education.”
Eric Toshalis, senior director of strategic initiatives for KnowledgeWorks, explained that the schools found for the project were ones that outperformed expectations and created opportunities for students to achieve success in school and outside of it. A special research model from Urban Institute and WestEd – which assisted in the effort – was applied to find such schools, which took factors such as better-than-predicted outcomes, attendance and discipline rates, standardized test scores and the rates at which students study advanced material, graduate and go on to finish college.
REMIQS’ goal is to identify these best practices and create models for success.
Yuma Union High School District Superintendent Gina Thompson couldn’t be prouder.
“Yuma Union High School District has the express mission of every student being college, career and community prepared upon graduation,” she said. “This requires intentional and strategic work of staff and relationships with the families of our students.
“I am incredibly proud of the ongoing work at San Luis High School in providing equity of opportunity in our educational system. This does not happen by accident! Our district and community collaborations continue to demonstrate actions and outcomes and the measurement of core values and belief in our students.”
Data collection will begin remotely this spring, but research teams will be visiting and studying each of the selected schools in person next fall and winter. Researchers will be looking to collect student surveys, observations, school climate data and interviews.
Per the press release, student voices and perspectives–especially of those belonging to marginalized groups–will be prioritized.
In addition to SLHS, identified schools to date have been found in Massachusetts, Kentucky, Virginia and Texas.
To learn more about REMIQS, visit https://remiqs.org/.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.