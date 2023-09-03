San Luis High School received some special recognition for its achievements in college enrollment and higher education attainment on Tuesday, Aug. 29. The Arizona State Board of Education (ASBE) held its annual retreat at Arizona Western College’s Schoening Conference Center and there, put a spotlight on SLHS.
The board consists of 10 members, including AWC President Dr. Daniel Corr and Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne. In addition to presentations from AWC and Teach for America, YUHSD Superintendent Tim Brienza and SLHS Principal Rob Jankowski presented on SLHS and the district at large.
Brienza and Jankowski focused on dual-enrollment opportunities, Career and Technical Education (CTE) courses offered, post-secondary attainment and the like.
“We are honored to be recognized for the great work going on across our district and our partnership with Arizona Western College,” Brienza said. “We continue to champion providing opportunities for every student. For the State Board of Education to notice that effort and ask us to share a little bit about our mission, our data and how we got here is incredible. I continue to be proud of what our schools accomplish each and every day.”
During the 2021-2022 school year, YUHSD students earned 3,306 industry certifications by taking state and national certification tests. Additionally, 1,946 students were dually enrolled in high school and college courses in YUHSD – 92.6% of those students earned a ‘C’ grade or better in those courses. Data shared by AWC showed that 102 students – many from YUHSD – completed an associate’s degree program before their high school graduation in 2022.
As a featured portion of the presentation, San Luis High was presented as a model for how college-going culture can permeate an entire community. YUHSD reported that despite being widely considered one of the economically poorest communities in Arizona, San Luis families and their students have continued to achieve at incredible levels.
SLHS – which has a 99.9% Hispanic student population – boasted a 92.95% graduation rate, 0.97% dropout rate and a college-going rate of 83.3% amongst its Class of 2021, according to Helios Decision Center for Education Excellence data.
“We have spent a lot of time in the Helios [Education Foundation] data theater and one of the first things we look at is San Luis as sort of this example of what could be possible for all kids,” ASBE Member Jason Catanese said. “A lot of schools here in Yuma speak to what this is all about, that every child deserves an excellent education.”
Community members keenly interested in seeing more of SLHS’ campus culture are always welcome to schedule a tour. To learn more, visit https://www.yumaunion.org/sanluis.
