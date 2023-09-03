Brienza and Jankowski

El Superintendente de YUHSD, Tim Brienza, y el Director de SLHS, Rob Jankowski, asistieron y hablaron en el reciente retiro de la Junta de Educación del Estado de Arizona.

 Foto cortesia

San Luis High School received some special recognition for its achievements in college enrollment and higher education attainment on Tuesday, Aug. 29. The Arizona State Board of Education (ASBE) held its annual retreat at Arizona Western College’s Schoening Conference Center and there, put a spotlight on SLHS.

The board consists of 10 members, including AWC President Dr. Daniel Corr and Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne. In addition to presentations from AWC and Teach for America, YUHSD Superintendent Tim Brienza and SLHS Principal Rob Jankowski presented on SLHS and the district at large.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

