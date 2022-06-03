SAN LUIS, Ariz. – This city on Saturday will host Blazing Desert ComicCon, an annual festival for fans of comics, cosplay and electronic games.
The ninth annual event slated from noon to 7 p.m, at Southwest Junior High School, 963 N. 8th Ave. in San Luis, will feature workshops, presentations, displays and contests.
Antonio Carrillo, an organizer of the event, said he is expecting turnout to return to the festival’s pre-pandemic levels.
“I believe it is now the biggest event of its kind in the this area between San Diego, Phoenix and Tucson, where they have well-recognized conferences,” he said. “Our ComicCon is unique and has helped to make San Luis well-known and spoken of positively.”
The conference will take place in the gymnasium and other places on campus, featuring workshops on such topics as making super hero masks, costume-making on a budget, digital illustration for beginners and comic illustration.
Sponsored in part by the city of San Luis, the ComicCon event will also include presentations in Spanish, among them one by Adan Torres, a comic dealer from Mexicali who also teaches classes on the subject.
Visitors at the event will also be able to take part in video game sessions, but are asked to bring their own consoles and controls to do so. Those sessions are sponsored by Lost Empire Games of Yuma.
Cash prizes will be given to the winners of two costume contests, one for kids 13 and under and the other for teens and adults.
Admission to Blazing Desert ComicCon is $10 per person. For more information, visit blazingdesert.com.