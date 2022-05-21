SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The League of United Latin American Citizens marks nearly 100 years of existence today as this city hosts the civil rights organization’s state convention.
“Celebrating 93 Years of Community Service” is the theme of the convention, which brings together LULAC councils and districts from around Arizona. The convention is slated from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at the Cesar Chavez Community Center, 1015 N. Main St., and can also be seen via Zoom.
Among those scheduled to speak at the convention are Charlene Fernandez, a former Yuma state legislator who current serves as the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s rural development state director for Arizona; Arizona Secretary of State Kathie Hobbs; Yuma County Supervisors Chairman Tony Reyes, and Jose Antonio Larios, Mexico’s consul in Yuma.
The nation’s largest and oldest Latino civil rights organization, LULAC was formed in Feburary 1929, largely by Hispanics returning from World War I who sought to end ethnic discrimination against Latinos. Its goals include improving economic and education opportunities and overall better quality of life for Latinos.
The convention offers the opportunity to raise the profile of the two LULAC council or chapters in San Luis – 1097, for teens and young adults, and 1227, for adults.
“This is the second time we have had a state LULAC convention here,” said Jesse Lopez, director of LULAC’s District 4. “The other time was more than 15 years go. It is an honor for us and an opportunity for us to raise our voice and say that we are here.”
District 4, which takes in the two San Luis councils, is one of four districts in Arizona of LULAC, whose statewide director is David Hernandez. Nationwide LULAC comprises more than 1,000 councils.
The agenda for today’s convention also includes reports of various activities by LULAC in Arizona over the past year, as well as a report on the organization’s plans in the coming year.
For more information about the convention, or to register to attend it, contact Lopez at 928-920-3631 or e-mail him at jlopez3@ppep.org.