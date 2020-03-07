San Luis hotel project delayed at least 1 year

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – A hotel project in this city will be delayed for at least a year as the developer looks at different ways to finance the construction.
At the request of San Luis Commercial Holdings, the San Luis City Council recently directed city staff to draw up an amendment to the development agreement made with the corporation in June 2017 to develop the hotel as part of a commercial complex.
The changes will include an extension of the deadline for completion of the project from Jan. 1 of this year until December 2021 or later.
Located on the northwest corner of County 22nd and Main streets, the complex would include a hotel as its centerpiece along with a self-serve gas station and store, a restaurant and another business.
City officials look forward to the complex becoming a source of jobs and economic development in San Luis. As part of the original development agreement approved in 2017, the city committed to reducing the sales tax levied on businesses in the complex from 4 to 2 percent over a 15-year-period.
Appearing recently before the council, San Luis Commercial Holdings representatives Ross Wait and Andis Dimantis said the project has lagged owing to difficulty qualifying for the New Markets Tax Credit Program. Administered by the Treasury Department, the program provides federal tax credits for business and real estate investments in low-income communities.
“We were a little naive in the beginning about the potential for getting the program incentives to build the home and convenience store,” Wait said.
Dimantis said the developers now are looking to qualify for incentives through the federal government’s Opportunity Zone program, which also provides tax benefits to spur economic development and job creation in distressed areas.
San Luis Community Development Director Jenny Torres said in an interview the developer’s new financing strategy means the deadline will have to be pushed back.
“The New Markets (Tax Credit Program) is a complicated program to access, and I have corroborated that with officials in other areas,” she said. “But we hope it won’t be so difficult for them to access Opportunity Zone incentives. Luckily the site where the hotel is planned is in an area designated in the city for the program.”
The amendments to the development agreement are expected to be presented to the council this month for approval.
Torres said the city remains optimistic that the complex will become a reality.
“We would have liked it to be done as soon as possible, but all this takes time. What we have also been told on behalf of the developers is that they are also working on a hotel project in the Foothills and that that is taking more time than foreseen.”