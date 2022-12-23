The San Luis I Port of Entry will temporarily close both the inbound and outbound traffic lanes during unspecified hours during the day and night with little to no notice provided.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) spokesperson John Mennell explained that the federal agency periodically conducts training exercises at its ports of entry to ensure the officers and its partners are prepared should they be called upon to manage traffic flow.
“These training exercises help us to ensure the safety of the travelling public, commercial traffic, and CBP employees and facilities,” Mennell said.
He added that the exercises may also result in temporarily closing the port to pedestrians.
The exercises are done as needed based on operational situations that may arise from time to time.
The San Luis Police Department has also reminded the public that if they are traveling from the United States to Mexico they need to be aware of any possible closures.
Mennell did not say how long the training exercises would be continuing.