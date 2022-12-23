port

The San Luis 1 Port of Entry (seen here in this 2021 Yuma Sun archive photo) will temporarily be closing both the inbound and outbound traffic lanes during unspecified hours during the day and night with little to no notice provided.

 Photo by César Neyoy/BAJO EL SOL STAFF WRITER

The San Luis I Port of Entry will temporarily close both the inbound and outbound traffic lanes during unspecified hours during the day and night with little to no notice provided.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) spokesperson John Mennell explained that the federal agency periodically conducts training exercises at its ports of entry to ensure the officers and its partners are prepared should they be called upon to manage traffic flow.

